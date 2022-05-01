Outlander season six finale sets up major reunion for upcoming series - details

Outlander’s finale is finally here, and if you’re anything like us you would have already watched it the second it landed on STARZPLAY! Join us for our episode discussion here as we chat all things Outlander and discuss what to expect in season seven. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

The season six finale saw Claire and Jamie finally relent to Claire being taken to trial after Tom Christie promises to ensure that it will be fair and justice will prevail. However, things take a major turn after Claire and Jamie are separated, with Jamie Scotland-bound before being rescued by Young Ian (who really deserves his own spin-off at this point) while Claire is taken to prison - which could lead to a very interesting reunion.

In season six, a man is shown whistling to himself while holding a gemstone, strongly hinting that it is Wendigo, a man who was traveling with Claire’s abusers in the season five finale. Although he revealed to her that he is also from the future, he refused to help rescue her. However, now that they both find themselves in prison, we think that it is the perfect opportunity for the two time travelers to come across one another again.

Wendigo escaped when Jamie and his men rescued Claire

Season seven will wrap up the events of season six, which saw Claire wrongly accused of the murder of Malva Christie, who in turn accused Jamie of fathering her unborn child. It will also be the series’ longest ever season with an impressive 16 episodes after season six had to be shortened while filming in the pandemic.

The official Instagram account has already shared a snap from season seven, with the caption reading: "As we devour Season 6, they're already cooking up #Outlander Season 7." We can’t wait until the long Droughtlander is over to find out more!

