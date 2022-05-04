No Place Like Home: Jay Blades' fans emotional after new docuseries The furniture restorer was made an MBE on Tuesday

Jay Blades' new documentary series, No Place Like Home, made its debut on Channel 5 on Tuesday night and has gone down a storm with viewers.

The first episode saw the furniture restorer return to East London to relive his childhood memories and explore the history on his doorstep.

During the programme, Jay learned of the disturbing links between slave owners in his hometown of Hackney and Barbados, where his mother was born.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the informative, yet emotional programme, with one person writing: "Really enjoyed the programme tonight, interesting, informative, emotional, from the heart. Well done, Jay, very well done," while another added: "Such an important programme, and great points you made."

A third fan commented: "Thoroughly enjoyed watching your new programme and learnt a lot… Can't wait till next week," while another added: "Loved it! Well done Jay (and the team). Brilliant viewing."

Viewers praised Jay's new docuseries

Other fans, who also shared links with Hackney, also praised the programme: "Absolutely great show! I worked in Hackney for 17 years up to 2019 so was good to see a somewhat lesser known history of the place from someone clearly passionate about it. Hackney stays with you forever. Looking forward to the rest of the series!"

The programme comes just as Jay received an MBE from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle for his services to craft and in recognition of his work promoting heritage craft and restoration in the UK.

The 52-year-old said: "It's all about sustainability, it's all about teaching the next generation as to what they should be doing and what they can do, because some people think craft isn't accessible to them.

Jay received an MBE on Tuesday

"I want craft to be accessible to everybody, from the poor side of town to the rich side of town, so everybody can access it."

He also announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding his award. He captioned the snap: "It’s official. MBE

"Follow your passion, dreams and do your best at your Saturday job & you will get there."

No Place Like Home is available to stream on My5.

