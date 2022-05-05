Howie Mandel has addressed Dave Chappelle's frightening on-stage attack and revealed he's now terrified of going on stage.

The America's Got Talent judge - who is about to embark on season 17 of the hit talent show in May - opened up about his concerns after comedian, Dave, was rushed during a live Netflix show.

Howie - who is also a stand-up comic - spoke with Extra's Billy Bush about the incident and said: "That hit... no pun intended, that hit very deeply. Watching what happened to Dave last night confirmed my fear."

He then added: "I was watching it kind of live on Twitter and I turned to my wife and I said, 'I don't want to. I don't want to go on stage. I'm just really afraid.'"

When Howie was asked what that meant for future comedy tours and shows, he replied: , "The love of what we do is fading. Joking now has no safety net.

"I'm actually going to do less because the love is not as fervent as it was, you know... six months ago."

Howie says he's fearful about returning to work

Howie continued: "Because fear overtakes, and I'm a guy wh lives with worry anyway. I've been open about my mental health. I am neurotic. I suffer from depression."

Dave was performing at the Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles when a man rushed him on stage during his performance. The assailant was named as Isaiah Lee, 23, and was taken into police custody.

Howie says the Dave Chappelle incident has scared him

Security were forced to intervene and drag the offender away as the stunned crowd watched the live events unfold. Isaiah was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was carrying a knife and a replica gun.

Actor Jamie Foxx was watching the show from the wings and rushed to help Dave during the shock moment.

