Grace and Frankie fans in tears over show's ending

Grace and Frankie has finally come to a conclusion after seven seasons - and it’s fair to say that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house following a very emotional season finale.

MORE: Grace and Frankie fans freak out at huge celebrity cameo in season finale

In the episode - and warning, spoilers ahead for those who have yet to watch it - Grace and Frankie accidentally being electrocuted and waking up in heaven, where Dolly Parton plays an angel. The pair are eventually sent back to earth where they carry on enjoying their lives together - and viewers were devastated by the sweet ending!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grace and Frankie season seven's trailer

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "I've just finished the final season of #GraceAndFrankie and it was a perfect ending! I'm gonna miss these two soulmates so so much." Another person added: "Just finished watching #GraceAndFrankie & I shed some tears. Don't have enough characters to explain, but this show was just fun & magical. The ending was so touching and I just want to thank everyone who took part in those 7 seasons. Go hug your loved ones."

What did you think of the ending?

A third person wrote: "They broke my heart and glued it back together, the best ending ever." Another person was full of praise for the season as a whole, posting: "The end of Grace and Frankie is some of the most captivating television I’ve watched in a long time. Sad the world and such a beloved show are ending."

MORE: See the cast of Grace and Frankie and their families

MORE: Why is Grace and Frankie ending after season seven?

Speaking about ending the show, creator Marta Kauffman told Variety: "As we said goodbye to each set and then walked off the stage, a second later the set was gone. The last scene we shot was with Jane and Lily in Frankie’s studio, which was perfect, to end with the two of them. Then we had a big very emotional goodbye with a crew.

What did you think?

"We gave gifts to Jane and Lily and people made speeches. It was just heart-wrenching and incredibly bittersweet. But we’re really proud of what we did and we’re really proud of 94 episodes. We’re especially proud of what a wonderful group was formed through the course of these years. We’re a happy family, the crew, the writers, the actors and production and post. It was so nice to see people in the morning. That, to me, was the saddest part of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.