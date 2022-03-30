BAFTA Television Awards: It's A Sin leads the way with 11 nods See the full list of this years' TV nominees…

After an incredible year of brilliant drama series, the BAFTA Television nominations have landed and there's one title leading the way. Russell T Davies' powerful and heartbreaking Channel 4 drama, It's A Sin, is the one to watch this year and is up for 11 nods.

Other popular shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Sex Education, Succession and Time have also been lucky enough to receive nominations. Keep scrolling to see the list of nominees for this years' BAFTA TV Awards...

WATCH: BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan holds back tears as she picks up Leading Actress award

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show - Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television/BBC One

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Rhe-an Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan - Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

Race Around Britain - Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo - Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube

The Ranganation - Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two

It's A Sin is up for 11 awards at this year's TV BAFTAs

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya - Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV

Four Hours at the Capitol Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed - AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

The Men Who Sell Football (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi - Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English

Trump Takes on the World - Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson - Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two

Daytime

The Chase - Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV

Moneybags - David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine - Youngest Media/Channel 4

Richard Osman's House of Games - Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce - Remarkable Television/BBC Two

Steph's Packed Lunch - Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4

Vigil has also been nominated

Drama Series

In My Skin - Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three

Manhunt: The Night Stalker - Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite - Buffalo Pictures/ITV

Unforgotten - Production Team - Mainstreet Pictures/ITV

Vigil - Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb - World Productions/BBC One

Sean Lock has been posthumously nominated

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice – Thames/BBC One

Big Zuu – Big Zuu's Big Eats – Boom/Dave

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One

Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4

Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - Hungry McBear Media/BBC One

Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Zeppotron/Channel 4

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele - Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson - Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - Production Team - Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

Life & Rhymes - Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing - Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing is hoping to win the Entertainment award

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime - Production Team - Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two

9/11: One Day in America - Caroline Marsden, Daniel Bogado, TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, David Glover - 72 Films/National Geographic

Under Police: Hunting Paedophiles - Joe Mather, Simon Ford, Jamie Pickup, Mark Casebow, Charlie MacDonald, Juliet Piper - BBC Studios/Channel 4

Uprising - Production Team - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One

BBC's Uprising is nominated in the Factual category

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas - Boom/Dave

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill - Owl Power/BBC Two

Sort Your Life Out - Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle - Optomen Television/BBC One

The Great British Sewing Bee - Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

Aisling Bea - This Way Up – Merman Television/Channel 4

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Rose Matafeo – Starstruck Starstruck - Avalon/BBC Three

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two

Anjana Vasan is nominated for her work in We Are Lady Parts

International

Call My Agent! Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller - Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix

Lupin - Production Team - Gaumont Télévision/Netflix

Mare of Easttown - Production Team - wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon - Siren Pictures/Netflix

Succession Production Team - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

The Underground Railroad - Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner - Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime

Netflix's Squid Game is up for the International award

Leading Actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers

Hugh Quarshire, Stephen

Olly Alexander, It's A Sin

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me

Sean Bean, Time

Stephen Graham, Help

Leading Actress

Denise Gough, Too Close

Emily Watson, Too Close

Jodie Comer, Help

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Lydia West, It's A Sin

Niamh Algar, Deceit

Lydia West in It's A Sin

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021 - Production Team - BRITS TV/ITV

The Earthshot Prize 2021 - Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

Springwatch 2021 - Production Team - BBC Studio/ BBC Two

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats -Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Jo Gilgun - Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education - Eleven Film /Netflix

Samon Kayo – Bloods Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Steve Coogan - This Time with Alan Partridge - Baby Cow Productions/BBC One

Tim Renkow - Jerk – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

Mini-Series

It's A Sin - Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson

Landscapers - Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry

Stephen - Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce,

Jessica Sharkey

Time - Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey

Time on BBC is nominated

News Coverage

Channel 4 News - BLACK TO FRONT Production Team - Channel 4 News/ Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime/ITV

ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol Production Team - ITV News, ITN/ITV

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame Production Team - Sky News/Sky News

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox - Production Team - Studio Lambert/Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK - Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler - CPL Productions/E4

Rupaul's Drag Race UK - RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green - World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three

The Dog House - Production Team - Five Mile Films/Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK is up for the Reality & Constructed Factual award

Scripted Comedy

Alma's Not Normal - Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two

Motherland - Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/Channel 4

Stath Lets Flats - Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts - Production Team - Working Title Television/Channel 4

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) - Rachel Hardy, Alan Toner, Graham Gallery – Lime Pictures/YouTube

Our Land - Alexandra Genova, Alfred Thirolle - Alexandra Genova/Together TV

People You May Know - Juliet Riddell, James Graham, Tom Hannen, Franklin Dow - Financial Times, Sonia Friedman Productions/Financial Times

Please Help - Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

Motherland is up for Scripted Comedy

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President's War Room - Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch - Wish/Art Films/BBC One

Grenfell: The Untold Story - James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4

My Childhood, My Country - 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock - Seventh Art Productions/ITV

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt - Production Team - Expectation/Netflix

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face - Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, David Sabel, Rufus Norris, Christine Schwarzman, Roy Williams - National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts

Help - Production Team - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

I Am Victoria - Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Suranne Jones, Josh Hyams, David Charap - Me + You Productions/Channel 4

Together - Production Team - Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty - Deborah Sathe, Loretta Preece, Debbie Biggins, Jenny Thompson, Sarah Beeson – BBC Studios/BBC One

Coronation Street - Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

Emmerdale - Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

Holby City - Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham starred in Channel 4's Help

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance - George Amponsah, Helen Bart, Steve McQueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC Two

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - James Rogan, Daniel Hall, Chris Wilson, Mark Hedgecoe, Soleta Rogan, Simon Lupton - Rogan Productions/BBC Two

The Missing Children - Production Team - TrueNevision/ITV

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain - Production Team – Blast! Films/BBC Two

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Production Team - Sky Sports, Formula 1/Sky Sports Formula 1

ITV Racing: The Grand National - Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Paul Cooper, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Rob Oldham, Jon Harris – ITV Sport/ITV

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Production Team – BBC Sport/BBC One

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark - Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, Maggie Price, Roger Pearce, Stuart Smith – ITV Sport/ITV

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howell - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

David Carlyle - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth - Warner Bros. Television/Netflix

Omari Douglas - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Stephen Graham - Time - BBC Studios/BBC On

Matthew MacFadyen is up for Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Celine Buckens – Showtrial - World Productions/BBC One

Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love - Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before – 42/BBC One

Leah Harvey – Foundation - Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif - The Tower – Mammoth Screen, Windhover Films/ITV

The Girl Before starring Jessica Plummer

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (Voted for by the Public)

An Audience With Adele - Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties

It's A Sin - Colin's devastating AIDS diagnosis

Rupaul's Drag Race UK - 'UK Hun?' - Bimini's verse

Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light game

Strictly Come Dancing - Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to 'Symphony'

Writer: Comedy

Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan - Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4

Stephen Merchant, Emma Janes Unsworth - The Outlaws – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two

Writer: Drama

Jack Thorne – Help The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Jesse Armstrong – Succession - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Kayleigh Llewellyn - In My Skin – Expectation/BBC Three

Russell T Davies - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

