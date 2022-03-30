Francesca Shillcock
This years' nominees for the BAFTA TV awards have been announced and one drama, It's a Sin, is leading the way with 11 nominations...
After an incredible year of brilliant drama series, the BAFTA Television nominations have landed and there's one title leading the way. Russell T Davies' powerful and heartbreaking Channel 4 drama, It's A Sin, is the one to watch this year and is up for 11 nods.
Other popular shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Sex Education, Succession and Time have also been lucky enough to receive nominations. Keep scrolling to see the list of nominees for this years' BAFTA TV Awards...
WATCH: BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan holds back tears as she picks up Leading Actress award
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show - Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television/BBC One
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Rhe-an Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan - Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
Race Around Britain - Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo - Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube
The Ranganation - Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two
It's A Sin is up for 11 awards at this year's TV BAFTAs
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya - Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV
Four Hours at the Capitol Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed - AMOS Pictures/BBC Two
The Men Who Sell Football (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi - Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English
Trump Takes on the World - Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson - Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two
Daytime
The Chase - Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV
Moneybags - David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine - Youngest Media/Channel 4
Richard Osman's House of Games - Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce - Remarkable Television/BBC Two
Steph's Packed Lunch - Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4
Vigil has also been nominated
Drama Series
In My Skin - Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three
Manhunt: The Night Stalker - Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite - Buffalo Pictures/ITV
Unforgotten - Production Team - Mainstreet Pictures/ITV
Vigil - Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb - World Productions/BBC One
Sean Lock has been posthumously nominated
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice – Thames/BBC One
Big Zuu – Big Zuu's Big Eats – Boom/Dave
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One
Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4
Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - Hungry McBear Media/BBC One
Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Zeppotron/Channel 4
Entertainment Programme
An Audience with Adele - Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson - Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - Production Team - Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV
Life & Rhymes - Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts
Strictly Come Dancing - Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing is hoping to win the Entertainment award
Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime - Production Team - Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two
9/11: One Day in America - Caroline Marsden, Daniel Bogado, TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, David Glover - 72 Films/National Geographic
Under Police: Hunting Paedophiles - Joe Mather, Simon Ford, Jamie Pickup, Mark Casebow, Charlie MacDonald, Juliet Piper - BBC Studios/Channel 4
Uprising - Production Team - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One
BBC's Uprising is nominated in the Factual category
Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats - Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas - Boom/Dave
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill - Owl Power/BBC Two
Sort Your Life Out - Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle - Optomen Television/BBC One
The Great British Sewing Bee - Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix
Aisling Bea - This Way Up – Merman Television/Channel 4
Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
Rose Matafeo – Starstruck Starstruck - Avalon/BBC Three
Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two
Anjana Vasan is nominated for her work in We Are Lady Parts
International
Call My Agent! Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller - Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix
Lupin - Production Team - Gaumont Télévision/Netflix
Mare of Easttown - Production Team - wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon - Siren Pictures/Netflix
Succession Production Team - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
The Underground Railroad - Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner - Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime
Netflix's Squid Game is up for the International award
Leading Actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers
Hugh Quarshire, Stephen
Olly Alexander, It's A Sin
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me
Sean Bean, Time
Stephen Graham, Help
Leading Actress
Denise Gough, Too Close
Emily Watson, Too Close
Jodie Comer, Help
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Lydia West, It's A Sin
Niamh Algar, Deceit
Lydia West in It's A Sin
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021 - Production Team - BRITS TV/ITV
The Earthshot Prize 2021 - Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
Springwatch 2021 - Production Team - BBC Studio/ BBC Two
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats -Roughcut TV/Channel 4
Jo Gilgun - Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max
Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education - Eleven Film /Netflix
Samon Kayo – Bloods Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Steve Coogan - This Time with Alan Partridge - Baby Cow Productions/BBC One
Tim Renkow - Jerk – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
Mini-Series
It's A Sin - Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson
Landscapers - Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry
Stephen - Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce,
Jessica Sharkey
Time - Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey
Time on BBC is nominated
News Coverage
Channel 4 News - BLACK TO FRONT Production Team - Channel 4 News/ Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime/ITV
ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol Production Team - ITV News, ITN/ITV
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame Production Team - Sky News/Sky News
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox - Production Team - Studio Lambert/Channel 4
Married at First Sight UK - Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler - CPL Productions/E4
Rupaul's Drag Race UK - RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green - World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three
The Dog House - Production Team - Five Mile Films/Channel 4
Married at First Sight UK is up for the Reality & Constructed Factual award
Scripted Comedy
Alma's Not Normal - Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two
Motherland - Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/Channel 4
Stath Lets Flats - Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
We Are Lady Parts - Production Team - Working Title Television/Channel 4
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) - Rachel Hardy, Alan Toner, Graham Gallery – Lime Pictures/YouTube
Our Land - Alexandra Genova, Alfred Thirolle - Alexandra Genova/Together TV
People You May Know - Juliet Riddell, James Graham, Tom Hannen, Franklin Dow - Financial Times, Sonia Friedman Productions/Financial Times
Please Help - Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three
Motherland is up for Scripted Comedy
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside the President's War Room - Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch - Wish/Art Films/BBC One
Grenfell: The Untold Story - James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4
My Childhood, My Country - 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock - Seventh Art Productions/ITV
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt - Production Team - Expectation/Netflix
Single Drama
Death of England: Face to Face - Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, David Sabel, Rufus Norris, Christine Schwarzman, Roy Williams - National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts
Help - Production Team - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
I Am Victoria - Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Suranne Jones, Josh Hyams, David Charap - Me + You Productions/Channel 4
Together - Production Team - Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty - Deborah Sathe, Loretta Preece, Debbie Biggins, Jenny Thompson, Sarah Beeson – BBC Studios/BBC One
Coronation Street - Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV
Emmerdale - Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV
Holby City - Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham starred in Channel 4's Help
Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance - George Amponsah, Helen Bart, Steve McQueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC Two
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - James Rogan, Daniel Hall, Chris Wilson, Mark Hedgecoe, Soleta Rogan, Simon Lupton - Rogan Productions/BBC Two
The Missing Children - Production Team - TrueNevision/ITV
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain - Production Team – Blast! Films/BBC Two
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Production Team - Sky Sports, Formula 1/Sky Sports Formula 1
ITV Racing: The Grand National - Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Paul Cooper, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Rob Oldham, Jon Harris – ITV Sport/ITV
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Production Team – BBC Sport/BBC One
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark - Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, Maggie Price, Roger Pearce, Stuart Smith – ITV Sport/ITV
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howell - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
David Carlyle - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth - Warner Bros. Television/Netflix
Omari Douglas - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Stephen Graham - Time - BBC Studios/BBC On
Matthew MacFadyen is up for Supporting Actor
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Celine Buckens – Showtrial - World Productions/BBC One
Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love - Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One
Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before – 42/BBC One
Leah Harvey – Foundation - Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+
Tahirah Sharif - The Tower – Mammoth Screen, Windhover Films/ITV
The Girl Before starring Jessica Plummer
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (Voted for by the Public)
An Audience With Adele - Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties
It's A Sin - Colin's devastating AIDS diagnosis
Rupaul's Drag Race UK - 'UK Hun?' - Bimini's verse
Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light game
Strictly Come Dancing - Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to 'Symphony'
Writer: Comedy
Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan - Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4
Stephen Merchant, Emma Janes Unsworth - The Outlaws – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One
Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two
Writer: Drama
Jack Thorne – Help The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Jesse Armstrong – Succession - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Kayleigh Llewellyn - In My Skin – Expectation/BBC Three
Russell T Davies - It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
