Naga Munchetty has been a regular presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2014 – and she now has some exciting news for fans.

READ: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker issues stark warning to fans

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 47-year-old shared a job post from her employer, asking her followers if they would like to come and join the Breakfast team.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker reveals the one BBC Breakfast co-star he will miss in sweet post

"BBC Breakfast has been a morning staple with viewers across the nation for over 20 years," the original message read. "We are looking for our a new Chief Presenter to wake up the nation on our iconic red sofa."

READ: BBC Breakfast's Sally Bundock shares hospital bed photo: "Soon I'll be in a deep sleep"

MORE: Dan Walker reveals BBC Breakfast departure date in emotional message

"Fancy joining us @BBCBreakfast?" Naga asked her followers.

Naga reshared the job post on Twitter

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one quipping: "I'll give it a go. Would I have to do Strictly?" A second wrote: "I have no experience doing the job, but I'm pretty sure I could do it…. What's my chances?!"

READ: Naga Munchetty makes surprising revelation about romance with husband James Haggar

MORE: Naga Munchetty sparks comments with emotional health update

"Has @mrdanwalker thought of applying… he's quite good with the gab...?" a third joked. And a fourth enquired: "Can we give a list of who we don't want?"

Dan Walker is gearing up for his final Breakfast appearance

It comes as Dan prepares for his final BBC Breakfast appearance, having made the decision to leave the broadcaster to join Channel 5.

READ: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood gives fans positive health update

MORE: Naga Munchetty shares rare insight into marriage with James Haggar

The star officially announced his leaving date on the BBC news show just last week. Turning to his co-host Sally Nugent, he said: "May 17 is my last day, so two weeks today." Following a quiet gasp, Sally responded: "Ooh, that's not many shifts left, is it?"If you discount this one, it's only six. Six more three o'clockers and I'm out of here," added Dan, laughing.

Dan has worked on the BBC show since 2016

Dan then went on to thank viewers of the show for their support following his decision: "The other thing to say is, thank you to everybody who sent so many lovely messages.

"And one thing I have realised, because lots of people want to chat to you about this programme. It means an awful lot to a lot of people. It's reminded me how special this show is, and how much everybody who watches it loves it.

"So, thank you very much to everyone who's come up and said some lovely things," he added.

BBC Breakfast airs from 6am on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.