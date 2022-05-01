BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty took to social media on Sunday to fill fans in on her progress after a major health setback.

The star shared a new photo to Instagram that showed her glowing after a workout with her short brown hair slightly mussed.

She stared directly into the camera and her fans will no doubt be glad to learn that she is feeling enthusiastic about exercise again.

In the caption, the 47-year-old wrote: "Beginning to enjoy running again... I didn't have to force myself to go and it didn't feel so much of a slog this morning [running emoji and thumbs up emoji].

"Now for a bit of chat with Granny Kumar #gossipandgoddesses. Then off for a spot of [golf emoji] with friends. Happy Sunday." Naga's fans were quick to encourage her, writing: "You go girl," "Well done," "You're looking good," and: "A happy Sunday indeed… Have a bright & beautiful day."

Other followers sweetly posted heart emojis in response. Naga has been recovering from a painful injury for almost a year that made vigorous exercise like jogging difficult.

The star updated fans on Instagram

But last week, the morning show host shared that she had made significant progress. Taking to Instagram, she looked radiant as she posed for a post-run selfie, which she captioned: "It's been a while since I've been able to run 5k non-stop. Injuries take time to recover from."

The star went on: "Patience isn't a virtue of mine. Feels good to get back on the road to fitness. Happy Sunday."

Naga relaxing at home

After Covid restrictions eased last year, keen gym-goer Naga sadly overdid things and was left "hobbling" with Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse injury of the Achilles tendon, resulting in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle.

Thankfully, she's now not only getting back on track but enjoying it too!

