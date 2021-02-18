Naga Munchetty was in for a happy surprise on Wednesday!

The talented 45-year-old received an award for her work on BBC Breakfast – and took to Twitter to celebrate her success.

Naga received the Eastern Eye Award for Best Presenter, with the newspaper describing her as "a much admitted and accomplished journalist and broadcaster renown for her calmness, fairness and unflappability".

WATCH: Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable after Strictly transformation

Reposting the announcement, Naga wrote: "An honour – Thank you very much! X."

Her fans were quick to applaud her success, with one writing: "Well deserved, Naga is by far the best morning TV presenter across all channels, by a country mile, she has everything a presenter should have ( my opinion)."

Naga celebrated her success with fans on Twitter

A second told the star: "You can't earn enough accolades Naga, love your work! You're a special person and much appreciated. Well done and best wishes."

And a third noted: "Well done Naga, always first class reporting with a great sense of humour."

Naga has a busy work life. She hosts Radio 5 Live in the mid-morning slot three days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm, and co-hosts BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The star was honoured for her work on BBC Breakfast

She recently reached out to a member of the public who had been due to appear on her radio show.

Naga received a message on Twitter from user Grassroots Coach, which read: "Sorry to @TVNaga01 – I was going to be on your show this morning regarding the huge problems with teenage kids and their schoolwork.

"In the end, I was too upset and just couldn't face talking about it. Apologies again to you and the guy who phoned me."

Naga pictured with her husband, James Haggar

Upon seeing the apologetic message on Twitter, Naga sent a touching reply. "Sending my best wishes. Your wellbeing is far more important than a conversation on the radio.

"No need to apologise at all. Please take care X."

