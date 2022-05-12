Former Gogglebox star jailed for over two years over attack He appeared on the 12th season of the Channel 4 show

Former Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett has been jailed for a sexual assault on a teenage boy, and has been sentenced to 29 months of prison, as well as listed on the sex offenders register.

According to Metro, during the court case, CPS North East’s Andrew Jones said: "Andrew Bennett forced himself upon his young victim, touching him inappropriately before attempting to incite him into further sexual acts.

"During his first interview with police Bennett denied having touched his victim, claiming only to have spoken to the boy at the time of the alleged attacks, but then claimed that his behaviour had been affected by slimming tablets when further physical evidence was shown to him.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with police, piecing together forensic evidence and witness testimony to build a robust case… Andrew Bennett carried out these attacks in a selfish pursuit of his own sexual gratification and the impact on this boy has been significant. We sincerely hope that the sentence passed today provides some measure of comfort to him."

Andrew has been jailed for 29 months

Andrew previously appeared on Gogglebox alongside his friend Fawn. The pair appeared on the show for season 12 back in 2018, but didn't return for the following season. There is no word on why the pair exited the show, but a tweet from their debut on the show hinted that they enjoyed their time on the show.

It read: "Hi thank you for such a warm response, looking forward to working with the team closely. We are proud to be part of such an amazing show and the crew keep supporting love and hugs."

