Scarlett Moffatt has revealed the one worry she'd have if she were to return to Channel 4's Gogglebox, the hugely popular show which made her a household name.

The TV personality, who guest-edited our Mental Health Digital Issue for Mental Health Awareness Week, spoke to HELLO! about the idea of settling back down on the sofa to take part in the beloved programme, and the one thing that might hold her back.

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt behind-the-scenes as she guest edits our Mental Health Digital Issue

"We still watch Gogglebox as a family and I would love to do it again," she began, before adding the worry she had: "I don't know if I'd be funny anymore! It was very easy chatting about TV before you've actually done TV and before you know the people personally. Now that I'm on TV and I've realised it isn't as easy as I thought, I think I'd be less harsh."

Scarlett also revealed who she would like to be joined by if she were to make a comeback. "I think Rylan on it is just wonderful. I'd love to sit on the couch with Rylan and do it. We'd have a blast."

Scarlett became a household name after appearing on Gogglebox

The 31-year-old first appeared on Gogglebox alongside her mother, Betty, and father, Mark, in 2014 and they soon became fan favourites. The family, who hail from Durham, were known for their quick-witted commentary on the week's biggest TV shows, and were a part of the Gogglebox cast for two years.

In November 2016, it was announced that she had signed up to take part in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the ITV reality show's sixteenth series which she eventually went on to win. Since then, her career has gone from strength to strength and her TV credits include Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp and Love Bites.

Scarlett spoke to HELLO! about her career and her mental health

However, despite her impressive credentials, Scarlett bravely opened up to HELLO! about finding fame tough. "I suddenly felt as if there was a magnifying glass on me and everyone in the UK had an opinion of me," she shared. "Everything I did, I felt like it was criticised, and I didn't quite feel like I was getting anything right."

"Believe me, I've been in a place where I've felt like I just wanted to disappear for a little while and come back when things had calmed down," she says. "But life can be a wonderful place."

