Emmerdale star Adam Thomas responds to Strictly Come Dancing 2022 reports 

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas excited fans following reports that he was the first celebrity to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - but unfortunately, it sounds like the exciting rumours were fake news.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the star said that he would love to do the series, saying: "As much as I'd love this to be true unfortunately it's not." A source previously told The Sun that he is already practising his dance moves - so we’re a little disappointed to hear that we won’t be seeing him on the ballroom dance floor just yet!

Meanwhile, his former I’m a Celeb co-star Scarlett Moffatt has also opened up about wanting to take part in the show. Speaking to HELLO!, she said: "Strictly would be awesome. I would absolutely love that. I haven't danced for maybe 15 years so I don't know if that means I have a bit of an advantage, but I would love it. If not, just for the glitz and glamour of it all.

"I absolutely love all the outfits. I always watch it and I just think they look like they're having such a good time. I love shows that the whole family can watch because I think they are a bit of a rarity now."

Adam shut down the rumours

Although Adam might not be taking part on Strictly, we have received some very good news about the show! The four judges, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, have all confirmed that they will be back for the 2022 series, alongside hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Speaking about his return to the judging panel, Anton said: "Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again - now I know how Giovanni feels!"

Shirley added: "Being a judge on Strictly is such a joy and honour for me, and I can’t wait to be back at the studio waving my paddle. Every year the wonderful production team surpass themselves and I know they have some brilliant plans in store for 2022. I’m so excited to get started."

