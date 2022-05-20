Steph McGovern flooded with support after sharing teary-eyed photo

Steph McGovern is a total softie! The 39-year-old was left in tears after watching the final episode of Channel 4 sitcom, Derry Girls.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Packed Lunch host shared a snap - taken by her girlfriend - of herself in floods of tears. "Derry Girls has finished me off," she wrote. "Laughing out loud to the pure genius comedy of it. And crying my heart out to the raw truth of it all."

She added: "What an amazing series. (My partner took this pic of me straight after watching last ep) #derrygirls."

Fans were quick to comment, many echoing Steph's sentiment. "Ahhh don't me too! Amazing series!" said one follower, while another remarked: "Just finished it, felt the same, it was pure joy and emotion!!"

A third post read: "I am a Derry girl and I was exactly the same for the exact same reasons. So poignant and nostalgic." A fourth person stated: "We have very similar faces right now [heart emoji]."

Derry Girls finally drew to a close this week after three series which made us fall in love with Erin, Orla, Michelle, Claire and the wee English fella James.

Steph shared this photo of herself after watching Derry Girls

Last year, show creator Lisa McGee announced this latest offering would be the final season, saying it, "was always the plan to say goodbye after three series." However, she added: "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us".

Following the release of the show's recent hour-long special episode, which saw the gang prepare for the next stage of their lives, Lisa shared some exciting news. "I'd love to at some point," she told HELLO! while speaking at a Q&A. "But it's just finding the right thing."

She added that while she and Derry Girls director Michael Lennox are both "knackered" at the moment, having worked on season three since before the pandemic, she revealed that the pair have "started sending each other ideas to amuse ourselves".

