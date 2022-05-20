Everything you need to know about Gardeners' World star Sue Kent Sue has overcome the challenges of gardening with an upper limb disability

Gardeners' World is the perfect antidote after a busy working week, and we can't think of anything better than settling down and watching the comforting show for some fabulous garden inspiration on a Friday evening.

MORE: Monty Don issues warning to fans as he makes return to Gardeners' World

Joining regular presenter Monty Don in the latest episode is presenter Sue Kent, who has won over legions of fans after demonstrating creative ways to overcome the challenges of gardening with an upper limb disability. Want to know more about her? Here's all the information you need…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

Who is Sue Kent?

Sue Kent is an amateur gardener who joined Gardeners World in last year after wowing both producers and viewers at home when she appeared in an audience segment during lockdown in 2020.

Sue first appeared on the during lockdown

After calling on viewers to show off their own gardens, Sue showed her sprawling coastal garden in Wales and revealed how she had adapted her approach to gardening to meet her needs.

She made her debut as a presenter in the show's first episode last year and now regularly appears on the programme alongside the likes of Monty, Frances Tophill, Arit Anderson, Joe Swift, Carol Klein and Adam Frost.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Gardeners' World star Nick Bailey

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don shares adorable snap of new granddaughter

What did Sue Kent do before she joined Gardeners' World?

When she's not busy in the garden, Sue works as a professional masseur offering sports Massage and relaxation Massage. She obtained a Sports Massage Qualification from the University of Wales Institute in Cardiff in 2010 and worked as a volunteer sports massage therapist at the Paralympics Village during the 2012 London Olympics.

What has Sue Kent said about gardening with a disability?

Sue was born with an upper limb disability as her mother had been prescribed to take Thalidomide for morning sickness while pregnant.

Sue was born with an upper limb disability

However, Sue has always been keen to overcome any challenges brought on by her disability and has not allowed it to get in the way of her passion for horticulture - in fact, she tends to her beautiful array of plants almost entirely with her feet.

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock forced to shut down comparisons to Rachel de Thame

"Adapt and survive – that's my motto," she told Wales Online. "There's nothing worse – whether you have a physical problem or not-– than to feel overwhelmed by your garden.

"Gardening is all about failing. It's a creative experience. It takes you out of yourself – I know everyone says that but it's my entertainment."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.