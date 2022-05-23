ITV drama Grace future revealed after season two - details

Viewers enjoyed Grace season two - but will it be back for round three? Fortunately, ITV has confirmed the exciting news that it will indeed be returning for a third season, with John Simm returning as Roy Grace.

The upcoming series will consist of three feature length films, with each episode being two hours long, and John will be joined by Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting.

The finale aired on Sunday night, and saw Grace seek to find the truth behind a shocking incident when a body appears from the English Channel, sparking a conversation about the migrant crisis and the lengths someone would go to save the ones they love. But while many were impressed by the episode, others weren't so keen.

John will be returning as Grace

John Simm opened up about continuing the role of Roy, telling Radio Times that he wasn't "at all" hesitant about taking a role that he could be attached to for a prolonged period of time. "I'm more than happy to keep playing him if people want to keep watching the show," he said.

The author of the Grace novels, Peter James, previously opened up about the future of the show - and of his novel series. He told HELLO!: "I’ve just finished the 19th novel and I have an option for all of them - and I’ve just signed another deal with my publisher for five.

What did you think about season two?

"So long as my fans are enjoying them - I just love writing them… what’s interesting is that up until everyone was cast, I had my characters in my head, now when I’m sitting down to start a new book, I’ve got John Simm in my head, and it’s wonderful."

