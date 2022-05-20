Will Smith makes return to TV for candid interview amid Oscars incident The actor came under criticism for slapping Chris Rock as this year's Academy Awards

Will Smith has been keeping a low profile since this year's Academy Awards which saw him infamously storm the stage and slap Chris Rock in a moment which shocked the world.

MORE: Chris Rock receives major offer from Oscars following Will Smith slap

But if you're wanting to see the Fresh Prince star back on your screens then you're in luck because the actor is a guest of honour on David Letterman's new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which landed on Friday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith apologises to the Academy after slapping Chris Rock

However, if fans were hoping to see the Oscar-winner open up about what went down between him and the comedian, then they may be disappointed as the show was filmed before the Academy Awards took place in March.

Nevertheless, the interview will no doubt be a candid one with Will opening up about his hugely successful career and his personal life. The synopsis for Will's episode reads: "Will Smith recalls his rap origins, the lasting impact of his parents, spiritual explorations and one very fateful night at Quincy Jones' house."

MORE: Wanda Sykes talks still being 'traumatized' by Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars incident

MORE: Chris Rock jokes he has finally 'regained hearing' after Will Smith's Oscars slap

Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor

Other stars making an appearance on David Letterman's new series are Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Chris Rock has received a major honour from the academy as the stand-up comic is reportedly in talks to return as host of the show in 2023. According to Deadline, ABC's president Craig Erich said he was open to Chris returning as the emcee next year.

MORE: Chris Rock’s mum shares heartbreaking reaction to Will Smith slapping son

He has since been banned from attending after slapping Chris Rock

He also opened up about the ceremony, saying: "My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program. Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way."

The Academy released a statement at the time apologising for how the situation was handled, writing: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

Will has since been banned from attending the Hollywood event for the next ten years.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.