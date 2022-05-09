Amanda Redman has shared a message with her fans following the sad loss of the actor and her New Tricks co-star, Dennis Waterman, who passed away on Sunday afternoon aged 74.

MORE: Doctor Who star Ann Davies dies aged 87 - fans pay tribute

The Good Karma Hospital actress, who appeared alongside Dennis in the BBC police procedural drama from 2003 until 2013, posted on Twitter via her daughter, Emily, who explained her mother was grieving.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Redman opens up about childhood trauma

"Hi everyone, it's Emily (Amanda's daughter)," the tweet from Amanda's account read. "She has seen and is grateful for your messages but can't respond - the grief is too personal and private. Thank you for understanding. E x."

Dennis' passing was confirmed on Sunday afternoon by his family in a statement which read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain. He died on Sunday afternoon with wife Pam at his side, they said. The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

MORE: Friends star Mike Hagerty dies aged 67 - co-stars and fans pay tribute

MORE: Grace viewers take issue with latest episode

Amanda and Dennis were firm friends and co-stars on New Tricks

Plenty of Amanda's followers took the opportunity to send their condolences in response to the tweet. One person said: "I am still watching maybe for the 3rd time Tricks and feeling the love the cast had for each other. Sending respect to everyone."

A second echoed this, tweeting: "Totally understandable under the circumstances as #DennisWaterman was one of THE most watched actors of his generation. Condolences to your Mum."

Dennis Waterman died on Sunday aged 74

A third added: "Take care Amanda and Emily. Dennis Waterman was a legend and I know you were great mates. New Tricks with you two on was compelling for me. RIP Dennis," as a fourth added: "I am so sorry for your mother's loss.

"As a New Tricks fan, I could see the rapport, trust and friendship between them shining from the screen. It was in a large part what made New Tricks such a successful programme."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.