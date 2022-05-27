Obi-Wan Kenobi: viewers saying same thing about first two episodes Will you be watching the Star Wars prequel?

Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally landed on our screens - but after years of waiting for the return of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, how did the show measure up to fans expectations? Find out here…

Fortunately for Star Wars fans, it looks like the show has been an instant hit with those who have already binge watched the first two episodes. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "This show literally takes me back to being a kid watching the prequels. you will scream, you will cry, you will gasp, you will be blown away. what an amazing first two episodes of #ObiWan." Another fan added: "#ObiWanKenobi gets off to a great start. Loved the first 2 episodes. Just watch it. No spoilers here!"

WATCH: Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan in the new series

A third wrote: "I loved the first 2 episodes of #ObiWanKenobi! The pacing felt really smooth and the tone was exactly what I was hoping for. Ewan is bringing his best back to this role and Moses Ingram is a huge stand out for me. Can’t wait to see where it’s all going. Great start so far!"

Have you tuned in yet?

So what can you expect from the show? The official synopsis reads: "The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have both reprised their roles as the former master-and-apprentice duo, and Hayden opened up about returning to the iconic role of Darth Vader.

He said: "That was part of what was really exciting about this, getting to really explore Darth Vader. Obviously, in the prequels I was Anakin Skywalker, and I got to show that transition, but I didn’t get to spend much time in the suit. So to come back and revisit the character at this point in the timeline was huge.

Fans are loving the new series

He added: "I think what makes this character so compelling is the change he goes through. He’s gone through this seismic shift, and now he’s trying to reconcile that. And ultimately he does find redemption. It’s quite a journey."

