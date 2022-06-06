Dan Walker copies Piers Morgan's Good Morning Britain exit by 'storming out' of interview

Dan Walker 'stormed off' from the Good Morning Britain set on Monday after jokily copying Piers Morgan’s exit in March 2021. The TV personality joined Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on the breakfast show to discuss his Channel 5 News role, and concluded the interview by walking to the exit.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter was speaking about how Piers once paid for the paparazzi to snap photos of a charity golf game, when he went to leave the interview saying: "Right well I’m going to do what they normally do on this programme. Storm off."

Susanna called out: "I’d just like to point out only one person’s ever done that, but it is a stage that has been set for you." Dan called back: "I’ll see you later. See you at five o’clock on Channel 5."

Piers left the show in 2021 after clashing with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, over his comments about Meghan Markle. Speaking about walking off the set, Piers told The Daily Mail: "Walking off the show was not very on-brand, I admit. I wish I hadn’t done it.

Dan Walker is set to present Channel 5's news show

"And even as I was walking off, I thought, why are you doing this irrational thing? I shouldn’t have done it but I was annoyed and worried that in my state, I might’ve said something I regretted. I needed a little time out."

Dan recently spoke about his role as a TV presenter to Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, saying: "I am embarrassed by the amount I earn. My parents had no money growing up. All my clothes were hand-me-downs. At a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, it's horrible to have your salary on the front page.

"I'm aware even people in my family are finding it hard to budget for three meals a day right now, getting to the end of the month and it's beans on toast again. I understand that's a real heartache. I've been there."

