Love Island viewers have same complaint following dramatic recoupling 

Love Island continued on Tuesday night with an explosive episode that saw newcomer Davide tasked with coupling up with a female islander after only one day in the villa.

Viewers watched as the 'Italian stallion' spent the episode getting to know all the girls in the villa, preparing to steal one from a fellow islander.

At the end of the episode, the contestants gathered around the fireplace for the recoupling and Davide chose Gemma, the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, leaving Liam a single man and at risk of being dumped from the island.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the new coupling, commenting on the eight-year age gap between 19-year-old Gemma and 27-year-old Davide.

One person wrote: "Me trying to understand as to why the oldest guy in the villa coupled up with a TEENAGER!?!?!?" while another added: "You're telling me Gemma was still in primary school when Davide was in university???"

A third viewer commented: "She was doing her 2x tables while he was applying for uni," while another questioned: "Does Davide even know Gemma's 19??"

Other fans of the show also took to Twitter to complain about the episode being boring, with one person writing: "Love Island need to fix up asap because this has been a dead episode thought this actually has potential. Not looking good atm," while another added: "Not much action going on this episode in the villa. This episode was sooo dead."

A third viewer commented: "Well that was pretty boring see you tomorrow at 9 pm."

Hopefully, things will liven up in the villa in Wednesday night's episode as two more bombshells will be joining the show. At the end of Tuesday's episode, it was announced that 25-year-old Afia Tonkmor from London and 27-year-old Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Essex would be joining the contestants.

