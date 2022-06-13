Fans are asking the same question after The Outlaws episode two Are you a fan of the BBC show?

Stephen Merchant's second instalment of his comedy-drama on the BBC, The Outlaws, returned on Sunday evening with its second episode and it seems fans are loving the drama as much as the first series.

But viewers couldn't help but ask the same question after the episode ended. Many on social media were asking whether a third instalment was in the works. One person tweeted: "#TheOutlaws2 This programme is genius! So many funny parts throughout.

"One of the best shows I've seen in a long time. @StephenMerchant take a bow! @bbc please can we have a season three?"

Another fan, who binged the entire second season in one sitting thanks to the iPlayer releasing all episodes at once, echoed the sentiment, writing: "Once I realised series two had started I watched the whole thing back to back! Absolutely love #TheOutlaws. Please say there will be a third series?"

A third had a similar point of view, tweeting: "Just binge-watched the second series of #TheOutlaws. Loved it as much as the first series. Please write another @StephenMerchant."

Fans are hoping for a third series

Although a third instalment of the comedy-drama, which boasts Charles Babalola, Rhianne Barreto, Eleanor Tomlinson and Christopher Walken among its cast, is yet to be formally announced by the BBC, it seems it's not out of the question.

Stephen, who is also known for his work on The Office and Extras, told National Public Radio in the US, that the writing team is already thinking of a plot for future series.

"Turning up the heat under them and it's been very enjoyable because you've established a world, you can have a lot of fun with the characters and see the consequences of their actions and I'm very pleased with it," he explained.

Stephen revealed that a story for series three is in the works

"And we've already started talking about a third series as well. So I feel like there's quite a lot of mileage in these characters."

Given Stephen's hint and the show's popularity, it's certainly looking likely that fans will have their hands on more episodes at some point in the future.

