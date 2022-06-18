Love Island stars Josh and Shannon split after a year together

Love Island 2021 stars Shannon St Clair and Josh Goldstein have split after almost a year together. The pair, who met on the island in August 2021, left the villa together after four weeks when Josh discovered his sister had sadly passed away.

Shannon moved to Florida to live with Josh but on Friday they confirmed that they had ended their romance and she had returned to Pennsylvania.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island 2021: Josh and Shannon leave the villa

"As you guys know, Shannon has been in PA the last few weeks supporting her sister with the birth of her niece. She’s been figuring out her next career move, and has always had a passion for skincare,” Josh wrote on his Instagram in a joint statement.

"Although she loves FL, she has decided to go back to school to become an esthetician and be closer to the baby.” "It has always been a dream of his to live in FL and start his own business, and he’s doing just that! We love this life we’ve built together, but sometimes timing is everything," the statement continued.

"It certainly has been hard being apart, and we’ve been trying to take the right steps to further both of our careers. We have created so many memories and achievements together over this past year.

"From love to tragedy and everything in between, we have been by each other’s side with support, friendship, and the greatest love for each other that words cannot even begin to describe. No one can take that away from us."

Josh and Shannon left the villa together

The two had coupled up in the first few days of their time in the villa and became the first official partnership. But after several weeks Josh received the tragic news that his sister had died and Shannon decided to leave to be with him.

"I just want to tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today,” he told the other islanders. "Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night. I just got word. She was an unbelievable person. She was the reason I’m here, the reason I found Shannon and met all you guys. It’s unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life. I just need to be home with my family right now to support them.

"I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you and consider you all my best friends. We’re going to see each other again."

They met in the villa

