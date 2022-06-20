Susanna Reid's GMB absence explained after fans express concern

Viewers who tuned in to watch Good Morning Britain on Monday were left concerned by Susanna Reid's absence from the show.

MORE: Dan Walker reveals his real reaction to Piers Morgan's shock GMB exit

The popular host, who usually presents the programme from Monday to Thursday, was replaced by Ranvir Singh, who stood in alongside Richard Madeley.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid pays emotional tribute to GMB guests in heartbreaking segment

Fans of the ITV morning show soon took to Twitter to question why the 51-year-old was missing, with one person writing: "Where is @susannareid100 is she ok?" while another added: "Where is Susanna, this morning I just hope she's okay."

A third viewer expressed their concern, pointing out that it is unusual for Susanna to be absent on a Monday during school term time: "Why is this not a normal GMB Monday with Susanna presenting with Richard. It had to be said GMB, truly hope Susanna is ok, this is normally not like her," while another agreed, questioning: "Ok..where's m'Reid? Double checked, it's Monday, don't think it's school hols yet. I'm all discombob'd! Ranvir's great, not that but is Susanna ok?"

MORE: Susanna Reid praised by fans after GMB star hits back at internet trolls

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid makes rare comment about the downside of fame

Another added: "No beautiful Susanna Reid this Monday morning, she is usually on presenting with Richard. I truly hope she is ok, she is missed by a lot of us GMB viewers."

Viewers of the show need not worry, however, as a representative from ITV has explained that Susanna is off on a "pre-planned" break this week and is due to return on Monday 27 June.

Viewers were concerned by Susanna's absence

Susanna's break from the programme comes just a week after Richard announced that he would be taking a "lengthy break" from the show this summer.

Appearing on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch last weekend, the 66-year-old told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy that he is on a "short contract".

MORE: Richard Madeley sparks major viewer reaction as he reveals future on GMB

He explained: "Since Piers left, as you know, his chair has been a kind of rotating gig and all sorts of presenters have come in and done it. It is true that of late I've kind of risen to the top of that pile I suppose. But I don't know for how long as I'm on quite a short contract.

Richard is due to take a "lengthy break" from the show this summer

"I don't know what's going to happen. I've got quite a big break in the summer, I'm going to France and then I'll be back quite a lot in the autumn.

"But as for next year I have no idea and that's fine for me. I'm not chasing it, you know. If they turn around and say 'We're relaunching the programme and thanks Richard for all the fish but we're going to use so and so,' that would be fine with me."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.