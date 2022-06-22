Who is Love Island's Billy Brown and will he turn Gemma's head? This is what we know about the bombshell set to land in the villa soon…

Love Island is not holding back when it comes to bombshells this year, and the next one looks like they could cause a major shakeup in the villa.

According to reports, ITV bosses are set to bring in Billy Brown, a 20-something-year-old with a previous connection to Gemma Owen, who is already coupled up with Luca Bish. Here's what we know about the new arrival…

Who is Love Island bombshell Billy Brown?

Billy is yet to walk into the villa in Majorca, so not a huge amount is currently known about the star. However, according to reports, Billy Brown is described as a "ladies man" and a "fitness fanatic".

On his Instagram account, @billybrown11, it's clear that the future contestant enjoys spending time with friends and living his best life in the capital, where it's clear he spends most of his time.

The future Islander is also currently enjoying some sunshine not too far away from the villa in Majorca, as this week he's been pictured in Ibiza, just an island-hop away from where the current contestants are residing.

Reports are stating Billy Brown is heading into the villa

How does Love Island bombshell Billy Brown know Gemma Owen?

From social media, it's clear that Billy and Gemma have somewhat of a connection already as the pair follow each other on social media. However, the extent of their relationship is unknown.

If Billy were to enter knowing Gemma well, he won't be the first Islander in that position. Earlier this month, Love Island viewers were surprised to see Jacques O'Neill enter the villa – only for Gemma to inform the others that he was her ex!

But Gemma handled the situation like a pro and, fortunately, the pair have been able to get on as friends. Meanwhile, Luca, who was uncomfortable at first, also seems to have struck up a bond with Gemma's former boyfriend.

Gemma is currently couple with Luca

Could Love Island bombshell Billy Brown turn Gemma Owen's head?

It's too early to tell! Gemma and Luca appear to be solid as a couple. But this is Love Island after all…

Meanwhile, Luca and Gemma have already faced a few tests: the aforementioned ex, as well as last week's bombshell, Danica, coming in to pair up with Luca. It seems the couple are stronger than ever.

