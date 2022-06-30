Love Island’s Casa Amor may bring back previous contestants after fans spot major clues We might be setting a whole new host of bombshells this time…

Love Island’s Casa Amor is right around the corner, with viewers predicting that the islanders might be heading to the second villa as soon as next week – but could there be a massive twist in store?

Fans have noticed that several former Love Island stars – all of whom are still single – have been spotted holidaying in Mallorca and have suggested that Casa Amor could be made up of all-star islanders who are returning to the show in another attempt to find a romantic connection.

2019 contestants including Amber Gill, Yewande Biala and Anna Vakili have all been spotted vacationing in Spain, as well as 2021 contestants Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole. Coincidence? We think not!

Liberty even captioned her latest snap from Mallorca “island girl”, prompting questions from her followers about whether she will be going back into the show. One person wrote: “Someone going in love island? Casa Amor,” while another added: “She's on her way to the villa to sort out Ekin-Su.”

Could former islanders be going back into the villa?

Amber previously opened up to HELLO! about her experience on the show, explaining: "I had a really close relationship with the producers who were in the villa. Afterwards, you would speak to them now and again. I think a couple of them have my WhatsApp number and they will just check up.

“But the welfare team have proper things in place regarding what they are supposed to do, but the producers check up and ask things like, 'I hope you're ok,' or 'What are you working on?' Everyone was very supportive and I had a good experience. I don't know if that's because I won though."

