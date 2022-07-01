Love Island recap: Ekin-Su and Davide are back on and Casa Amor is finally here Here's the rundown of Thursday night's episode…

Thursday's episode of Love Island had everything we could possibly want: some fire pit drama, the hideaway open and a scenic date with one couple who have been back and forth more times than an EasyJet flight from Majorca.

Following the recoupling which took place the day before, the Islanders were treated to a delicious breakfast by the pool before the day ahead. All is well in paradise, right? Wrong. Obviously, there was a dramatic twist at the end leaving the Islanders feeling pretty worried. Here's our recap of what went down on Thursday's episode of Love Island…

WATCH: Davide and Ekin-Su seal their date with a kiss

Davide and Ekin-Su's date

Sealed with a wine-flavoured kiss! After travelling out to a gorgeous vineyard and crushing some grapes with their feet, Davide and Ekin-Su sat down for a date and got serious. The pair chatted about their families, their hopes for the future and Ekin-Su made her case for Davide to trust her again. The Italian might have needed a bit of persuading, but after the model planted a kiss on him, we can't help but think he's sold. We love them!

Davide and Ekin-Su are back on!

Gemma and Luca hideaway from the villa

It was only fair that couple from day one, Luca and Gemma, got to have a chance in the hideaway and when the text came through Luca's face was like a kid at Christmas. The pair enjoyed a cosy night in the private room and looked close than ever, with Luca telling Gemma she was "incredible". Could he be falling in love?

Gemma and Luca headed to the hideaway

Fire pit drama

But if the Islanders thought all was fine and dandy in the villa then they were sadly mistaken. As the viewers knew already, two contestants are at risk of being dumped after fans had been voting for the most compatible pair. But in true Love Island style, the choice has been left to the Islanders. Friday's episode will see the group make a tough decision as they choose one boy and one girl to be dumped.

Who will the Islanders choose to send home?

Our second favourite villa returns

And just before the credits rolled, Iain Stirling dropped the bombshell every Love Island fan wants to hear: Casa Amor is back. The second villa is set to welcome either the boys or the girls through its doors only to be faced with a group of brand new contestants. Place your bets on whose heads will turn now, folks…

