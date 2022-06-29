The Daily Lowdown: Eva Mendes defends Ryan Gosling's Ken transformation

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Travis Barker, who was taken to hospital after worrying fans with a tweet which read, 'God help me,' while Dame Deborah James' mum posts about her late daughter on Instagram.

Not to mention, Eva Mendes has defended her partner Ryan Gosling, and James Corden has hinted at the return of Gavin and Stacey...

Fans are concerned for Travis Barker after he was reportedly taken to hospital in an ambulance while accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Although it is currently unclear why Travis was taken to hospital, the musician tweeted ‘God save me’ ahead of his hospital stay. We’re wishing the star a very speedy recovery.

Eva Mendes has defended her partner Ryan Gosling’s transformation for his role as Ken in the new Barbie film. Ryan Gosling has dyed his hair platinum blonde for the role and joked that critical fans should know that he is playing a fake person. The Greta Gerwig project also stars Margot Robbie as Barbie – and fans have been loving the first look photos of the pair in action on set.

Dame Deborah James’ mother Heather has posted about her daughter’s death, saying that her heart is broken, and told Deborah that she loves her forever. Deborah, also known as bowel babe, passed away from bowel cancer in late June after being diagnosed with the disease back in 2016. She raised millions for charity and was awarded a damehood in May in recognition of her fundraising.

Travis Scott will be headlining his first concert in the UK since the AstroWorld tragedy that killed ten people in a crowd crush in Houston Texas in November 2021. The rapper will be playing a spool show on 6 August, and announced the news on his Instagram, writing that he had been in the studio for a while and that he would see his fans in London.

Could Gavin and Stacey be coming back? James Corden has hinted that the show will be returning as he will have more free time when he returns to the UK after stepping down as the host of the Late Late Show. The TV personality said that he trusted his co-writer Ruth Jones’ judgement on when to bring back the show – and that hopefully they’ll be able to talk about doing something. So who knows? Maybe we’ll finally find out what happened on the fishing trip!

