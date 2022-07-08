BBC confirm Dan Walker's replacement after shock exit from Breakfast The broadcaster has since moved to Channel 5

The BBC have confirmed who will be replacing Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast following the anchor's departure earlier this year. In a statement, the broadcaster confirmed that Jon Kay would be joining Sally Nugent to host the morning programme.

"Jon Kay will become the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately," the BBC said.

Jon shared his delight with the new appointment, writing in a statement: "I'm over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I'm looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

"Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad."

The presenter has over 25 years of journalism experience and has previously worked on BBC 5 Live, BBC Points West and BBC News. He's also reported from Iraq, South Africa, and USA.

Viewers will recognise Jon who was already apart of the BBC Breakfast family

Although Jon's seat on the sofa is new, he's already been part of the Breakfast team for over eight years so viewers will be familiar with the journalist's work.

Jon will be replacing Dan Walker in the role after the former Strictly star departed the BBC to join Channel 5 as a lead news anchor on 5 News.

Dan has since left for Channel 5

At the time, Dan said on social media: "In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

"But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait," he added.

