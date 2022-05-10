﻿
rylan-clark-neal

Rylan Clark: is Eurovision star in a relationship?

Find out more about the star’s love life

Rylan Clark is set to host BBC’s Eurovision coverage at the semi-finals of the hit competition on Tuesday evening - and we couldn’t be more excited to see him in his next big role! The TV personality has a legion of fans who he often keeps updated with tidbits of his life on social media - but do we know if he is currently in a relationship? Find out here…

GALLERY: Rylan Clark's seriously plush home used to be a bungalow – inside

Rylan was previously wed to Dan Neal before the pair split in 2021 after six years’ of marriage. Speaking to The Sun about the split, he explained: "I had my career, I had my family, but then I suddenly didn’t… All of a sudden I feel like I’ve gone back ten years, but I’m ten years more advanced.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark responds to fan concerns after 'weird' One Show appearance

"I’m in a very different position to where I was back then - financially and career-wise. I’ve just got to learn to trust again. I was in a ten-year relationship and when you learn things... It [expletive] you up. I don’t know how long I’ll be [expletive] up for."

rylan-clark-n

Rylan and Dan split in 2021

He added: "What was right for me was to disappear, to get bad, to feel [expletive] to lose myself. I didn’t want to do that, but it happened. It’s only now, all these months on, that I can sit there and [say] that I’m glad I’ve been through that in a real [expletive] up way, because I know I will never let myself let anyone let me feel like that.  It’s almost like a cursed blessing."

MORE: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more

MORE: Rylan Clark's unexpected 'drunken' garden purchase has fans obsessed

rylan-shirt-blue

Rylan has opened up about staying single

Since his split from Dan, Rylan hasn’t publicly disclosed any new relationships, and recently revealed that he took himself away for a solo holiday, hinting that the star is currently single. Posting to his Instagram about the trip, he wrote: "Went away for a few days on my own. Never done that before. Was lovely. Thank you to the amazing team @cavecanterbury for a beautiful stay."

Speaking to the Daily Mail in December 2021, he explained he was in no rush to find someone new, saying: "I'm not actively out there looking for husband number two by any [expletive] means, believe me… I’m just looking after me for a change and focusing on myself. Enjoying being around people that love me and are there to look after me. That's where I am at the minute."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about rylan clark

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back