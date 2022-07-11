BBC Breakfast faces setback after Jon Kay misses first show The news presenter is Dan Walker's replacement

BBC's Breakfast faced a setback ahead of Monday's show when its new presenter, Jon Kay, was forced to miss his first show after catching COVID-19.

MORE: BBC confirm Dan Walker's replacement after shock exit from Breakfast

The broadcaster, who was revealed as Dan Walker's replacement last week, tweeted over the weekend he was "gutted" to be missing out on his first day at the new job.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker bids emotional farewell to BBC Breakfast

Jon tweeted a photo of a positive lateral flow test, along with the caption: "Aaaagh! Finally got me. Gutted not to be able to start the new job officially @BBCBreakfast on Monday. I guess working from home isn't really an option @BBCFrediani?"

The broadcaster's message on social media prompted many well-wishes, including one from his predecessor Dan, who replied sympathetically: "Oh no Jon! Hope you feel ok."

MORE: Carol Kirkwood reveals romantic proposal details as she celebrates publication of her new book

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals surprising career plans following Strictly exit

Aaaagh! Finally got me 🦠Gutted not to be able to start the new job officially @BBCBreakfast on Monday. I guess working from home isn’t really an option @BBCFrediani? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2T3x6SoqUJ — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) July 10, 2022

Jon Kay tweeted he was "gutted" to be missing his first show

Another follower wrote: "Argh! Hope you're not feeling too poorly x." As a third added: "Oh no! Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery." Nina Warhurst filled in for Jon alongside regular host Sally Nugent.

Breakfast announced last week that Jon, who was already a part of the BBC family, would be taking his seat as a permanent host of the current affairs programme. In a statement, the BBC said: "Jon Kay will become the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Countryfile farmer Becky Houzé

Jon replaced Dan Walker who left the show in June

Jon shared his delight with the new appointment, writing: "I'm over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I'm looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

"Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad."

The presenter has over 25 years of journalism experience and has previously worked on BBC 5 Live, BBC Points West and BBC News. He's also reported from Iraq, South Africa, and USA.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.