Virgin River fans are patiently waiting until season four lands on Netflix, and one star of the show sent their excitement through the roof with some previously unseen photos and videos from on-set.

Colin Lawrence, who plays John 'Preacher' Middleton in the series, took to Instagram to reveal the snaps, which were taken during filming for the second season, to his followers.

"Counting down the days?" he wrote in the caption, adding: "Here’s some more behind the scenes. This time from season two. #tbt #virginriver #seasontwo."

Needless to say, fans were loving Colin's post. One person commented: "Thanks for sharing Preacher." A second wrote: "And boy have we watched!! Can't wait until season four!"

Colin shared some behind-the-scenes moments with fans on social media

A third added: "Wow thanks. Can't wait to watch. I'm so excited!!!!!!" as a fourth agreed: "Wow, it looks so beautiful! Thanks for sharing."

Meanwhile, leading lady Alexandra Breckenridge, plays Mel Monroe, posted a video from behind-the-scenes recently to drum up excitement among her followers.

The actress, who is also known for her role in NBC's This Is Us, posted the video to her Instagram which showed just her feet as she walked around the set from different markers on the floor, which demonstrated where she was supposed to move to while filming the scene.

The actor plays Preacher on the show

In the background of the post, which was uncaptioned, Alexandra's voice could be heard as she chats with one of the crew to figure out her next move.

One of Alexandra's fans wrote in response: "My excitement level is super high!! Can't wait to see what happens in season four after that heart stopping cliffhanger!! Love this BTS video!!"

Another happy follower said: "This CANNOT come soon enough. Binge watching all the seasons again to make sure I'm totally ready for this... and not gonna lie to help my craving for more Virgin River a little easier to deal with."

Virgin River lands on Netflix on July 20.

