Virgin River finally shares full-length trailer for season four – but fans are concerned The Netflix show returns this month

Virgin River has finally released the full-length trailer for season four of the Netflix show – but fans are concerned.

Star of the show, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan in the popular drama, shared the video clip to his Instagram following, writing in the caption: "Ok guys here's the official trailer for #virginriver Season 4!!!! Can't wait for you all to dive deep into the river soon... only 10 days till it drops on #netflix."

The actor added: "It's been another crazy trip around the sun since the last season and I hope we can lighten your mood and bring some more romantic feels (work some good ol' fashioned drama and angst too – okay a few laughs I promise) who's excited to see it????"

But while many of Martin's dedicated followers were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, a few had some concerns about what's in store for his character in the future episodes.

Season four lands later this month

One person was particularly concerned about the prospect of Jack being the father of Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) baby. "The baby better be yours or we will cry," they wrote, as another agreed: "That baby is YOURS!!!"

Other fans were apprehensive about what dramatic moments lie ahead. "Are we in store for another heart-stopping cliffhanger?!?! @martinhendersonofficial," said a third user, as a fourth added: "I believe this is gonna be a great season but it's a tough one for you @martinhendersonofficial No doubt you will act fabulously again."

Are you excited to watch the new episodes?

Meanwhile, others were intrigued by the introduction of the new doctor. One questioned: "Will Jack feel threatened by the new doctor?", as another mused: "Will Jack feel threatened by the new doctor?"

The synopsis for season four reads in part: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins season four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality.

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

