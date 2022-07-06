Sex Education star reveals shock decision to quit Netflix drama This star will not be appearing in the show's fourth season

A major Sex Education star has announced the sad news that they will not be returning for the show's highly-anticipated fourth season.

Patricia Allison, who has played the role of Ola Nyman in the smash-hit Netflix series since its first series back in 2019, has revealed that she has made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Moordale for good. Speaking on Capital Xtra's breakfast show, the 27-year-old actress said: "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much, and playing Ola, but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for season four."

She went on to explain that she came to the decision after landing roles elsewhere, which will take up her time. "Some other opportunities have come up," she admitted. "So, I've been doing it for three years and I've genuinely loved it."

Patricia isn't the only cast member who will not be appearing in the show's fourth season. Simone Ashley announced earlier this year that she would not be able to reprise her role as mean girl Olivia on the show due to her commitments on another Netflix show.

Patricia Allison has played the role of Ola Nyman since season one

The actress became an overnight star thanks to her role as love interest Kate Sharma in the second season of racy Regency-era drama Bridgerton, and although the next season will shift focus to another sibling, it's believed that she will not be able to juggle both roles.

Meanwhile, all the other cast members of Sex Education - including Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood and Gillian Anderson, among others - are expected to return for the new series, which does not yet have a release date.

While it was confirmed back in November 2021 that the feel-good drama had been renewed for another eight episodes following the huge success of season three, it appears that production has yet to begin.

