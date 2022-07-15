Why is Christiane Paul leaving FBI International and who is replacing her? Christiane is officially bowing out of the series for good after just one year on the FBI spinoff show

FBI: International pulled out all the stops for its season one finale back in May. The episode saw Europol agent Katrin Jaeger, played by Christiane Paul, land a promotion overseas, but it wasn't made clear whether we would see her back with the Fly Team for season two.

However, it's now been confirmed that Christiane is officially bowing out of the series for good after just one year on the FBI spinoff show. But why has she left and who is replacing her?

Christiane has yet to speak out about her exit so it remains unclear as to why she has made the decision to leave the show. However, according to Deadline, there is the chance that Katrin could pop back in as a guest star in the future, although there are currently no plans set yet.

Given the fact that the door has been left open for her return in the future, it seems that she's leaving on good terms. It's safe to assume that the 48-year-old actress was just ready to move on from the series and explore other opportunities.

Christiane Paul's character Katrina Jaeger could potentially return to the show

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Eva-Jane Willis will be stepping into Christiane's shoes as a new Europol agent named Megan "Smitty" Garretson, who is described as a "street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit."

She will join stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto when FBI: International returns to screens on Tuesday 20 September at 9 pm ET/PT as part of All-FBI Tuesdays on CBS with sister shows FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

