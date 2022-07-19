The Control Room star Iain de Caestecker reveals if he will return Agents of SHIELD role

Iain de Caestecker is currently wowing viewers in the new BBC drama The Control Room, but fans of the star will know that he first made his name as the genius and loveable scientist Fitz in the hit MCU series Agents of SHIELD. But will he ever return to the role?

Chatting to Den of Geek, Iain gave some disappointing news about the future of his character, explaining: "We had really loyal and supportive and brilliant fans of the show, so I wouldn’t want to disappoint them and say no, but at the same time I think it’s nice that they had their ending and I think it’s nice to leave them."

He added that he would love to work with Elizabeth Henstridge, who played Gemma on the show, adding: "I love her very much."

Although the show concluded back in 2020, the MCU often sees popular characters returning to various shows or films - so we hope to see Fitz return one day!

Fans have been loving Iain’s new drama, with many taking to Twitter to discuss it. One person wrote: "Definitely watched all of #TheControlRoom in one go and my god, the stress levels! I will watch it again when the fams watch it too. And once again, Iain De Caestecker brings it in with his incredible acting. I’m not going to say much else because spoilers hehe," while another added: "Gosh, that was intense! Iain is phenomenal #TheControlRoom."

We miss Fitz!

A third person wrote: "Just finished all 3 episodes of #TheControlRoom. Tense, stressful, twisty, and WOW that last episode. The whole cast was great. Iain De Caestecker knocked it out of the park just as I knew he would. I'm so glad to see he's getting good reviews for this."

