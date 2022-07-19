Love Island: Luca Bish's transformation before the villa revealed – and he looks so different! The Islander is currently coupled up with Gemma Owen

Love Island's Luca Bish, who is currently coupled up with Gemma Owen, has been on the show since the beginning and therefore has become a recognisable face among fans of the reality TV show.

But, the 23-year-old, who hails from Brighton and works as a fishmonger, looked totally different before he joined the ITV2 dating programme.

Viewers on social media have managed to unearth some old photos of Luca before his days at the Majorcan villa. One photo, which is a screen grab from a YouTube video documenting his journey to get veneers – a popular dental treatment – shows the reality star rocking a completely different look, including long hair.

The caption for the photo, shared on Twitter, poked fun at the Islander's old hair do: "Never let a bloke who had a Barnet like this talk down to you. #loveisland."

Never let a bloke who had a Barnet like this talk down to you. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/89GN7h800W — Georgia Browne (@Georgia60331534) July 18, 2022

Luca's video showing his very different look before the villa has been revealed

Another video went viral on Tik Tok which also showed Luca, who has been open on the show about his decision to get veneers, discussing the treatment which he received during a trip to Turkey.

He can be heard telling the camera: "Yeah all done, I really don't want to leave, the experience has been amazing. The staff have been amazing I just don't want to leave. I wish I could live here the way they treat you. So happy with the results."

Luca during the movie night segment

Meanwhile, the Islander and some of the other boys taking part in series eight have made headlines recently regarding their behaviour after the show's infamous 'movie night' segment.

One video clip saw Gemma Owen chatting to new bombshell Billy Brown which prompted her partner Luca Bish to react angrily. Another clip saw Dami Hope kissing two Islander Summer Botwe and Chyna Ellis, which sparked an argument between Dami and his partner Indiyah Polak.

Luca's family have since spoken out and apologised on behalf of Luca for his behaviour, adding they do not condone the way he acted.

