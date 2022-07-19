Love Island bosses make big change to the show following viewer complaints The ITV2 reality show sparks plenty of conversation and debate

Love Island bosses have made a big change to the show after viewers made a number of complaints about some of the contestants' behaviour in recent episodes.

The national charity Women's Aid, which seeks to end domestic abuse against women and children, have confirmed they are working together with producers on the ITV programme to help point out potentially dangerous and controlling behaviour among the Islanders in order to fulfil their duty of care to the contestants.

In a statement shared with Metro Online, the organisation said in part: "At Women's Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen.

"This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships."

Luca's behaviour on Movie Night sparked conversation

The charity also shared the news with their social media followers. Writing on Twitter, they continued: "A programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships."

"It's a really positive move for us to be in discussion with the team at @LoveIsland about how we can work together moving forward, to address the issues and concerns raised. Thank you to our followers on Twitter for reaching out to us about this. #EndAbuseTogether."

Women's Aid confirmed they are working closely with the team behind-the-scenes

ITV said, in part, in a separate statement to the outlet: "We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders. Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera."

The news of Women's Aid working with ITV comes soon after many viewers took to social media to share their concern regarding some of the boys' behaviour following a 'movie night' segment on the show.

The charity said it's working with bosses to do more to encourage healthy relationships

One video clip saw Gemma Owen chatting to new bombshell Billy Brown which prompted her partner Luca Bish to react angrily. Another clip saw Dami Hope kissing two Islander Summer Botwe and Chyna Ellis, which sparked an argument between Dami and his partner Indiyah Polak.

Luca's family have since spoken out and apologised on behalf of Luca for his behaviour, adding they do not condone the way he acted.

