Love Island fans were left somewhat confused on Tuesday evening after a row took place between one of the couples. After the Snog, Marry, Pie game, Danica was less than impressed after Billy ignored her during his round, and instead decided to kiss and marry two of the other girls.

After getting upset and explaining her feelings to her friend Summer, Danica decided to voice her frustration at Billy when the Islanders went to a Beach Club for a party. But viewers noticed that the conversation between them looked a little familiar, and not in a good way.

As the couple's exchange got more heated, one account tweeted: "What in the only way is Essex are we watching #LoveIsland."

Another wrote: "Getting 'The only way is Essex' vibe in tonight's #LoveIsland #Scripted," as a third said: "Why has this ep turned into Only Way is Essex all of a sudden? #LoveIsland."

Danica and Billy had a row following a party at the Beach Club

Others had a similar view, but were more inclined to think the scene between Danica and Billy had more of a Made in Chelsea vibe. Former Made in Chelsea alum Sam Thompson even took to his Instagram stories to share with his followers that the scene looked overly familiar.

"This is a scene from Made in Chelsea! It's nuts!" he said. Another viewer wrote on social media: "This last bit of the episode is giving Made in Chelsea production. #Loveisland."

And a fifth fan commented: "Love island or Made in Chelsea? #loveisland #worstepisodesofar #staged."

Laura Whitmore announced the two boys and two girls who were at risk of being dumped

Meanwhile, the episode took another bad turn for Danica and Billy as they both found themselves in the bottom four following the public vote.

After Laura Whitmore joined the contestants in the Beach Club, she gathered the group for the tense dumping. Billy, Dami, Danica and Summer now all face risk elimination after receiving the fewest votes from viewers at home.

Viewers will have to tune in on Wednesday's episode to find out which Islanders will not be returning to the villa.

