Love Island 2022: who left on Tuesday night’s episode? The islanders are set to decide who will go – but viewers have already shared their predictions

Love Island’s episode on Tuesday ended on a cliffhanger as Laura Whitmore joined the islanders to reveal the two boys and two girls who received the least votes from the public. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Laura revealed that Summer, Danica, Billy and Dami had made the bottom four, and that the decision of which two would leave would be left in the hands of their fellow islanders, ending the episode on the cliffhanger. However, viewers of the show have already revealed who they think the islanders will pick, with many suggesting that Danica and Dami will remain on the show.

WATCH: Viewers have complained about the boys' behaviour in the villa

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Nah man don’t even bother with a cliffhanger, we know who they picking.”

Another person added: “They’re so obviously saving Danica and Dami lol most pointless cliffhanger yet,” while a third person wrote: “Dami and Danica will obviously be saved, no need for the cliffhanger.”

The villa has had its share of controversy this season after the national charity Women's Aid, which seeks to end domestic abuse against women and children, have confirmed they are working together with producers on the ITV programme to help point out potentially dangerous and controlling behaviour among the Islanders in order to fulfil their duty of care to the contestants.

Dami and Summer are in the bottom four

The news of Women's Aid working with ITV comes soon after many viewers took to social media to share their concern regarding some of the boys' behaviour in the villa, particularly Luca and Dami’s treatment of Tasha.

After Luca and Dami both apologised to her on Tuesday’s episode, viewers tweeted believing that producers had intervened, with one writing: “Dami and Luca were 100% pulled for a chat after that challenge. The language used in their apologies was too similar.” Another person added: “Producers definitely told Luca to apologise to Tasha. That’s what this apology is giving.”

