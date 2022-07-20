Sarah Hyland wows in gold minidress for sneak peek at new Love Island USA villa Sarah looked glowing in gold

Sarah Hyland may not be a Love Island islander but she sure is going to give the girls a run for their fashion money.

The actress, who was recently announced as the new host of the series, has wowed fans in a gold mini-dress in a sneak peek video at the villa.

WATCH: New Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland gives viewers a villa tour

Walking down an eight-foot long catwalk, the star flaunted her body in the sequin mini, before showing off the new location of the villa which is hidden near Santa Barbara, two hours north of Los Angeles.

Tucked between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the villa will be home to various singles over the next few weeks where they will get incredible panoramic views overlooking the Pacific Ocean - and their own private beach.

The villa has two levels of over 14,000 square feet of living space, amd a large exterior deck nestled in an historic grove of fig trees - giving islanders the first ever Love Island treehouse.

The hideaway will this year feature a hot tub and stripper's pole, as well as private nooks across the villa perfect for a chat or two.

Sarah looked gorgeous in gold

In a second video the 31-year-old posted on her social media channels, she is seen meeting the first set of contestants, introducing the women to each other before bringing out the men.

"Welcome to a brand new season of Love Island USA - and it is sexier, steamier and streamier than ever before," the Modern Family alum said in the video.

"I'm Sarah Hyland and I'm so excited to be joining the Love Island USA family in our new home here on Peacock."

The actress kicked things off in the bold look

The first five women to enter the villa are Zeta, Sydney, Courtney, Deb and Sereniti, who share that they can't wait to kiss some boys and fall in love.

"Things are going to be pretty epic," Sarah told People magazine.

"The challenge games are going to be so fun and sexy. And I just really can't wait for everyone to meet and see each other and get to know each other and create not only hopefully long lasting relationships, but friendships as well."