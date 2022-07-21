Netflix’s Do Revenge: everything to know about Maya Hawke’s new film Will you be watching Do Revenge?

Netflix’s new film Do Revenge is set to be a huge hit with viewers – but what is the film about, and when is it being released? Find out everything you need to know here...

What is Do Revenge about?

The official Netflix synopsis for the upcoming dark comedy film reads: “After a clandestine meet-cute, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.” Sounds brilliant, right?!

Fans have been loving the first-look snaps, with one writing: “Yello, something good finally,” while another added: “Omg yes!!! The two perfect ladies. Can’t wait for this!” A third person wrote: “WHAT?! HOW DID I NOT KNOW ABOUT THIS UNTIL NOW?!! MY TWO FAVORITE PEOPLE/ACTRESSES FROM VERY DIFFERENT SHOWS!!!”

Will you be watching?

Who is in the Do Revenge cast?

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s very own Camila Mendes are set to lead the cast as Eleanor and Drea respectively, and are joined by 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe, Dash and Lily’s Austin Abrams, Ms Marvel actor Rish Shah, West Side Story’s Talia Ryder alongside Jonathan Daviss, Paris Berelc and more!

The film will be out in September

When is Do Revenge being released?

Viewers have to wait a little while for the film to be released, as it will land on the streaming platform on 16 September – but it will be worth the wait!

Maya Hawke stars

Is there a Do Revenge trailer?

The film has just released the initial first-look images, so the trailer isn’t out just yet – but watch this space!

