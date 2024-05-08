Travis Kelce to appear unlike you've never seen him before in unexpected new role

Travis Kelce is taking his career to new heights – no pun intended – and new industries!

The NFL player already had one of his most successful years with the Kansas City Chiefs this past football season, from millions of new viewers thanks to Taylor Swift's loyal fan base, to his third Super Bowl win in five years.

Now, not only has he signed a new $34 million contract, and scored a new hosting gig, but fans are about to see him unlike they ever have before in yet another TV role.

On Tuesday, Deadline confirmed that Travis is further cementing his presence in Hollywood thanks to a new role in none other than Ryan Murphy's upcoming series, Grotesquerie, starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

Working with the American Horror Story creator has become something of a milestone in Hollywood, especially for stars who aren't or weren't primarily actors at the time, such as Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Kaia Gerber, among others.

Though details of the new show are scarce, except that it has recently started production and is slated for a fall release, Niecy took to Instagram Tuesday and gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek featuring Travis himself on set.

She first teased: "Guys… guess who I'm working with on Grotesquerie…" before Travis, who was smiling-ear-to-ear, excitedly came into view, announcing he was entering "new territory."

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up!!" she wrote in her caption, endearingly adding: "@killatrav Welcome to Grotesquerie!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their excitement.

"You are the absolute cutest and I am so excited for you to work with Travis!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Let's go!!!! Can't wait to watch," and: "Niecy, thank you for doing God's work, sis," as well as: "Just icons hanging out."

Travis' new role comes following confirmation that he'll be helming a Prime Video spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, which initially debuted in 2007, titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

For an April press release announcing the news, Travis shared: "I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

The show, which will start with 20 episodes, is described as "a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format. Each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize. They are not competing against the stars…they're enlisting their help and, in some cases, can even 'cheat' off of them.