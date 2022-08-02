Inside Pam Ferris' life with famous husband Roger Frost

We love watching Pam Ferris in reruns of beloved crime drama, Rosemary & Thyme, on ITV3 during the week. The actress is adored for her role as Laura Thyme in the mystery series, which ran from 2003 to 2006.

But did you know the star is married to fellow actor Roger Frost? Find out all about the couple here, including where you may have seen Roger before…

Who is Pam Ferris' husband?

Pam Ferris is married to 74-year-old actor Roger Frost, who has appeared in several major TV shows and films over the years.

His most notable role was perhaps playing an annoying customer in the 1999 romantic comedy film, Notting Hill. Fans will remember the scene where Roger's character pays a visit to William Thacker’s travel book shop, only to pester him about non-fiction novels.

He has also appeared in several TV series including Doctors, The Bill and Doc Martin, and also starred in BBC One drama, The Diary of Anne Frank.

Pam pictured with her husband Roger

While Roger hasn't appeared on screen since 2010, Pam has had various screen credits in recent years.

Back in 2019, she played the role of Mrs. Faulkner in drama film Tolkein before going on to appear as Madame Gaudin in Sky comedy-drama Urban Myths. She is perhaps best known for playing Miss Agatha Trunchbull in the fantasy comedy film, Matilda, back in 1996.

The pair tied the knot in 1986 and now reside in Elham, Kent. Speaking to The Guardian back in 2012 about her decision to get married in her late 30s and not have children, Pam said: "I was obsessed with work in my youth. It's why I didn't get married until I was 38 and the reason I didn't have kids."

Pam played Miss Trunchbull in 1996 film Matilda

The 74-year-old continued: "Not having children isn't a sadness in my life, though. I know I wouldn't have been a half-bad mother, but that's what happened. There's no regretting it."

