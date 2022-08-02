Nicola Walker drops biggest hint yet that The Split could return The actress is keeping us on our toes!

Nicola Walker has dropped a very big hint that The Split could return in the future – and we're so excited!

The actress, who is adored for her role as Hannah Walker in the BBC drama, was appearing on Tuesday's edition of This Morning to discuss her new series, Marriage, when she was asked by host Rochelle Humes if The Split would ever return.

"Ah well, that's above my paygrade, that's down to Abi Morgan," Nicola began, adding: "But I'm just going to…" At this point, the actress picked up a keyring showing some toy clogs, seemingly from the Netherlands.

She continued: "These happen to be right here, and if you watch The Split you'll know what these symbolise. So, I've been given these. I don't know if that means I'll ever get to use them, again but..."

Rochelle then said excitedly: "I'm going to take that as yes!"

Nicola Walker and Barry Atsma in The Split

If, like us, you're a super fan of The Split, you'll know that the Dutch clogs are almost certainly a nod to Hannah's love-interest, Christie Carmichael, who is played by Barry Atsma. Christie, who hails from the Netherlands, was an old flame of Hannah's who came back into her life in series one.

While Hannah's marriage to Nathan Stern (played by Stephen Mangan) was breaking down, Hannah and Christie then began an affair. Throughout series two and three, Hannah found herself in a love triangle with Nathan and her old boyfriend.

Although Abi Morgan said series three would be the last installment, the third season was well-received by fans and critics, with many on social media expressing their desire for more episodes.

Fans are hoping for a new series or a spin-off

Therefore, it's certainly possible that Nicola is hinting at a potential series four, which could involve a Hannah and Christie reunion. Another possibility is a spin-off series, an idea which was previously teased by another star of the show, Damien Molony.

"Abi (Morgan, the writer) has plans, I think, afoot," he told Radio Times, adding: "But of the conventional three series that’s where it ends – but there might be spin-offs, or there might be other ways of telling those stories."

We're keeping our fingers and toes crossed.

