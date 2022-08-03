Outlander confirms two new stars playing fan-favourite characters for series seven The period drama is currently filming new episodes...

Outlander has confirmed the two new actors who are joining the Starz drama for season seven to portray two fan-favourite characters from the book series.

Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips will be playing brother and sister Rachel Hunter and Dr Denzel 'Denny' Hunter in the new episodes, according to Deadline.

The new cast members were confirmed by the streaming platform after a series of images leaked online showing the pair on set – prompting many fans to get excited about the new additions.

In photos obtained by fans, the pair appear to be shooting a scene where they are riding horses through the forest, which could potentially be the moment where they leave their small Quaker settlement to travel North with one of Denzel's former patients, William Ransom.

Izzy Meikle-Small is one of the new stars joining series seven

Fans of the novels, written by Diana Gabaldon, will know that the Hunter siblings play a large role in the seventh book, An Echo in the Bone. We can't wait to see them in the TV drama!

Although Outlander, which is led by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Clare Fraser, is currently in production for series seven, it's not yet been confirmed if the show will return for an eighth season.

Diana, who has written ten Outlander books, recently spoke to The Times about whether the show would be back for more.

Season 7 BTS Outlander Film Crew Spotted in Pollock Park in Glasgow. Filming is in the wooded area of the park & is taped off. Trucks, equipment & trailers are moving in#Outlander #FilmingBTS #Glasgow #Scotland #Outlanderseason7 pic.twitter.com/Mxo2E1adCj — Lady T 777 (@LadyT510) June 22, 2022

The characters were previously spotted on set

"I'm amazed and pleased that it has run for seven seasons," she said when asked about the show's future. "We have had talks with showrunners about potential endings. We came to a few conditional conclusions. But we won't know until we get further down the road."

Diana continued: "If we have a season eight that would be totally great, and if we don't get a season eight, then the seven we have are really good, and we can contrive a reasonable ending if that should be the case. We keep our fingers crossed. It's rare for a hit series to go that long."

