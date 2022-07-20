Outlander star Sam Heughan admits he thinks Jamie will be killed off soon

We might be obsessed with Claire and Jamie’s relationship on Outlander, but Sam Heughan has admitted that he doesn’t think his character will be around for much longer!

MORE: Outlander fan favourite set to star in Channel 5 drama - and it looks seriously good

Speaking to Gold Derby, Sam explained: “When I read these scripts and think about it, he keeps talking about it, Jamie and I always feel like he knows.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Caitriona Balfe stars in the finale promo

“He’s not afraid of death and he’s seen it a number of times, most particularly I think in Culloden, he saw the corridor and whatever is beyond that and he got pulled back. There’s something about Jamie and death, he understands it, he’s lived around it and he’s very much at ease with it. So, therefore, I think he might even see the signs around him where he’s like, ‘These things keep happening you know it can’t be much longer.’”

But dinna fash, Outlander fans! It sounds like this is all Sam’s speculation, as he jokily added: “This is all literally me, I don’t know myself, but I’m just questioning it as we keep getting these scenes that keep coming up.”

Will Jamie die in season seven?

Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire, has also opened up about when Claire and Jamie might die on the show, telling Digital Spy: "I think it has to be a Romeo and Juliet moment, right, where we are both together. Or a Naoise and Deirdre moment where Jamie and Claire sort of lie down together and slowly drift off.

MORE: Outlander creator talks possibility of show ending with season seven

MORE: Sam Heughan stuns fans with incredible achievement - and it'll surprise you

"I don't think one can survive without the other and I don't think Claire will leave him at all. Nobody is eternal, so at some point someone is going to have to croak it so they might as well do it together!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.