Outlander star reveals new murder mystery series - and it sounds amazing 

Outlander star Maria Doyle Kennedy has announced a new series - and we can’t wait to find out more! The series, Recipes for Love and Murder, is set to premiere on 5 September on Acorn TV in the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

Based on the bestselling novel series by Sally Andrew, the synopsis reads: "[The story] follows a newspaper recipe advice columnist, Tannie Maria, who offers guidance and counsel and helps investigate crimes in her small town in the vibrant, beautiful region of the Karoo in South Africa.

"When the local newspaper cuts her recipe column, Tannie Maria lobbies to take on the role of advice columnist. Things take an unexpected turn when a correspondent who writes to Maria about her abusive husband is found dead. Maria’s worlds collide as she begins working through her own mysterious past trying to solve the case.

"Maria joins forces with a local, risk-taking, rookie journalist, and sometimes rival, Jessie September, to investigate the murder and catch the killer -- before the local police find more victims. But will they make too many enemies in the process and risk the perpetrator catching them first? Meanwhile, Maria comforts her readers by blending experiential advice with soothing recipes—truly chicken soup for the soul." How perfect does it sound?!

Maria is set to star in Recipes for Love and Murder

Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, one person wrote: "If you like Murder Mysteries and Cooking and Small Town vibes. Go watch this show. I wanna know what happens in S2," while another person added: "If you like murder mysteries, cinematic food, glorious landscapes, @mariadkennedy and you live in the UK, US, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America, well have we got a show for you."

