Is Gardeners' World presenter Joe Swift married? Are you a fan of the show?

We love settling down to watch beloved BBC programme, Gardeners' World, on a Friday evening to discover all the best plant-growing ideas from the show's horticultural experts.

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don opens up about grandchildren's love of gardening

One of the green-fingered presenters that has been fronting the show since 1998 is Joe Swift. While viewers know that he is a true expert when it comes garden design, how much do you know about his family life?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden transformation - fans go wild

Is Joe Swift married?

While Joe has been a familiar face on television since the late 90s, he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

According to his BBC profile, Joe is married with two teenage children, however, their names and ages are unknown as the star has not publicly spoken about his family or shared any photos of them on his Instagram page.

Fans may be surprised to know that Joe isn't just a skilled horologist, but also boasts musical talent as he plays the bass guitar. His profile also states that he is a life-long Arsenal fan and enjoys playing golf and football as well as cooking and travelling.

MORE: Meet Gardener's World presenter Monty Don's family

MORE: Everything you need to know about Gardeners' World star Sue Kent

While Joe tends to keep photos of his family off of his Instagram, he regularly shares snaps of his latest garden designs, impressing his fans with his incredible skills.

Joe pictured with garden designer Martha Krempel

On Wednesday, he posted a picture of his vibrant design for The One Show's gardening challenge Sow, Grow and Show. He penned the caption: "My design for @bbctheoneshow and @rhs sow, show and grow garden…@tattonparkflowershow encouraging all to get growing…well anything!

"It's an accessible garden for all to come and hang out on, get ideas and includes a flower cutting garden and edibles as well as high summer ornamentals to celebrate the season…"

MORE: Everything you need to know about Gardeners' World star Nick Bailey

Fans were quick to praise his work, with one person commenting: "Beautiful! Well done!" while another added: "Looks stunning Joe."

Joe shared a photo of his amazing design with his followers

The 57-year-old is currently appearing at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival along with his co-presenters Adam Frost and Carol Klein.

You can watch Joe and his co-hosts reveal the highlights of the festival's best show gardens as well as share the season's must-have flowers and plants on display on BBC Two on Thursday 7 July at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.