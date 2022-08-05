Netflix’s Sandman: viewers saying same thing about long-awaited series Will you be watching Sandman?

The Sandman graphic novels have a huge, huge fanbase of people who have waited literally decades to see an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s creation to the screen - and early reactions have revealed that the new Netflix fantasy series hasn’t disappointed.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the show, one fan wrote: "The long long long long long awaited #Sandman series is out today on Netflix and it has its ups and downs but episodes five and six are pure bliss for fans of the comic."

Another added: "Some of the changes to Sandman tone down the creepiness from the comics (no flesh house for Rachel). But the changes linking John to Burgess makes so much sense, and Gwedoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar is terrifyingly beautiful I LOVE IT."

A third person added: "Yep. Dreams came true. Yep. Sandman is utterly stupendous. This rural American will eat my entire month’s allotment internet data watching and rewatching Sandman this month."

Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus

So what is the show about? For those who have yet to check out the graphic novels, the synopsis reads: "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

Neil, who has been sharing the hugely positive reviews on Twitter, announced the exciting news to his fans, saying: "The wait is over. Wherever you are in the World you should be able to watch Sandman on Netflix. (Unless you are fast asleep.) There are ten episodes waiting for you."

