Escape to the Chateau stars inundated with congratulations as they share major news Dick and Angel delighted fans with an announcement

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have announced that they have both been nominated for the Reality TV Awards for the second year running.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge shows support for eldest daughter in latest post

The couple's team took to their official Instagram page to reveal the news, pointing out that the pair are up against each other in the same category.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

The post read: "For the second year in a row, Dick and Angel have been nominated for the Reality TV Awards! They are amongst some fantastic nominees in the shortlist."

The caption went on to detail that Dick has been nominated for Best Male Personality while both Channel 4 stars are in the running for Reality Person of the Year.

"Yes... Dick and Angel are up against each other, again!" the caption continued. "You can only vote for one of them, so make sure you choose wisely…"

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge sparks reaction with family's big news

MORE: Angel Strawbridge shares new glimpse from inside refurbished Chateau after confirming show return

Fans were quick to inundate the stars with messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Congratulations to you both, well deserved!!" while another added: "Well done guys, you absolutely deserve it."

Dick and Angel have been nominated at this year's Reality TV Awards

A third person commented: "Amazing! You both deserve to win for your genuine loveliness and the fact that you take the time to answer emails to us folk in the UK. Hope you're going to do another series soon!"

The good news comes after a busy few weeks for the couple, who recently opened up their residence to couples wanting to get married at the beautiful Château de la Motte-Husson.

Dick and Angel had been forced to postpone events scheduled to be held at their 19th-century abode due to the coronavirus pandemic and had not hosted a wedding since 2019 until early May.

Fans were delighted by the news

Celebrating the good news with a post to their social media pages just last week, the couple shared a stunning photo of their orangery. "Events are back at The Chateau!" the caption started. "Over the past few months, the Chateau's Orangery has been filled with love and celebration. The perfect setting for a vintage-inspired soirée."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.