Magnum PI star Roger E Mosley dies following car crash, his daughter confirms 

Roger E. Mosley, who was perhaps best known for starring in the hit 80s series Magnum PI, has very sadly passed away after being involved in a car crash. He was 83.

The actor, who played Theodore 'TC' Calvin alongside Tom Selleck in the beloved show, passed away on Sunday after a crash crash in early August left him paralysed and in a critical condition.

Posting the same news on Facebook, his daughter Ch-a Mosley wrote: "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.

"We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too."

Roger passed away after being critically injured

His fans paid tribute on social media, with one writing: "RIP Roger. You gave us a lot of joy watching you. Now the angels watch you," while another added: "RIP Roger E. Mosley and thanks for sharing your many talents with the world. Condolences to his dear daughter, family, friends, fellow actors and fans."

Ch-a previously informed Roger’s fans of the car incident on Instagram, writing: "Last week my dad, Roger E. Mosley was involved in a major car accident that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He is in a critical condition and every effort is being made to care for him during this time. And he is constantly accompanied by family and friends.

"This is a VERY hard time for us as we all know Roger to be a lion, the king of everywhere he brought himself. He is a legend, a trailblazer, a roll model, a friend to his communities. He is my 'Mr. Man.' Please send him your love."

